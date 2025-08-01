Mark Your Calendars: 2025 Recreational Flounder Season Returns Sept. 1-14

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has officially announced that the 2025 recreational flounder season will run from September 1 through September 14, giving anglers a two-week window to target this popular and tasty flatfish across Coastal and Joint waters of North Carolina.

This season applies to both hook-and-line and gigging fishermen and comes with the following guidelines:

One flounder per person per day Minimum size: 15 inches No harvest allowed with a Recreational Commercial Gear License That means anglers need to plan their trips wisely, make every cast count, and keep a measuring tape handy.

For the second year in a row, the flounder season aligns across state agencies. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has confirmed the same dates and regulations, so no matter where you fish, the rules remain consistent.

These restrictions are part of the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3, which sets limits each year to help manage and protect the species for future generations. The 2025 recreational quota is set at 212,941 pounds, representing 40% of the overall catch limit.

However, there could be more flexibility in the future. The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is scheduled to meet this August 20-22 to vote on Amendment 4 to the management plan. If adopted, it would split the overall flounder quota evenly between recreational and commercial sectors, boosting the recreational share to 266,176 pounds—an increase of over 50,000 pounds. That’s a promising change that could lead to longer or more flexible seasons in years to come.

So, while the 2025 flounder season may be short, it’s still an opportunity to hit the water, enjoy the late summer weather, and possibly take home a flattie for the grill.

Keep an eye on the NC Division of Marine Fisheries website or follow them on social media for any updates or related announcements, including the upcoming commercial season details. https://www.deq.nc.gov/

Tip from the dock: With only one fish allowed per day, now’s the time to focus on quality over quantity. Target structure and moving water and consider using live bait or scented soft plastics to entice that trophy sized bite!