Fly Fishing Film Tour Plays LaGrange On Oct. 1



Pure Life House of Music and FlyFishGA are happy to present the regional premiere of the 17th annual FLY FISHING FILM TOUR (F3T). The event will be held at Pure Life House of Music in LaGrange, GA. On Sunday Oct. 1 from noon to 6 p.m.

This spectacular collection of award-winning shorts is presented by Costa, YETI and Simms and features locations from Cuba to Patagonia, Mexico to Australia, Alaska, Wyoming, the South, Massachusetts and beyond. Anglers and non-anglers alike will find plenty to enjoy in these tales of adventure, comedy, friendship and family.

But this isn’t just a film, it’s an experience—and one you won’t want to miss. Outside, we’ll have live music, great food, unique and contemporary brews from Beacon Brewery, flycasting and fly tying demos, artist exhibitions, plus several local and regional fishing guides who fly fish our local waters.

A “kid’s area” will be available, so bring the family. It could even be the place where the youngsters might find a healthy new interest outside of video games!

All profits from the event will be donated to the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper and the Flint Riverkeeper. Their representatives will be here so you can learn about the work they do or consider ways that you can help keep our rivers alive and healthy.

The F3T is the original and largest fly fishing film event of its kind. Many door prizes will be awarded, including Costa sunglasses, some cool YETI accessories, a Simms Dry Creek Gear Pouch, and much more. There will also be a raffle for a number of prizes including several guided fishing trips.

One raffle ticket will be included with paid admission, and additional tickets will be on sale at the event.

The tour is also supported by Scientific Anglers, Dale’s by Oskar Blues Brewery, Rarewaters, Sage, Outside, Fly Lords, Puffin Drinkwear, Blue Line Co., Angling Destinations, Iceland Fishing Guide, Drift West, Any Creek, Letmrun Drift Boats and Roam.

Come enjoy the film, fellowship, music and food. Doors open at 12 noon, and the films start at 2:30. Please contact FlyFishGA or Pure Life House of Music for all communication concerning this event.

For tour info and tickets, see flyfilmtour.com.