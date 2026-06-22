Fly Fishing Film Tour Returns to Historic Charleston Music Hall

The Fly Fishing Film Tour returns to Charleston on Friday, July 31, bringing an evening of world-class fly fishing films, local art, fellowship, and fundraising to the historic Charleston Music Hall.

Hosted by Charleston Music Hall and Haddrell’s Point Fin to Feather, the event has become a favorite gathering for Lowcountry anglers and outdoor enthusiasts. According to Store Manager Randy Hamilton, the evening is about much more than watching great fishing films.

“The films are fantastic, but one of the best parts is bringing the fly fishing community together,” Hamilton said. “It’s an opportunity to share stories, meet fellow anglers, and support some great local organizations.”

Located in the heart of downtown Charleston adjacent to Hutson Alley, Charleston Music Hall offers attendees the perfect opportunity to turn the event into a memorable date night. Guests can enjoy dinner and cocktails at nearby restaurants before settling in for an evening of adventure, conservation, and fly fishing storytelling from around the globe.

Before the films begin, visitors can browse displays featuring local artists, craftsmen, and small businesses from the Charleston area. The evening will also feature Project Healing Waters, a nonprofit organization that introduces veterans to fly fishing, fly tying, and rod building as a means of recreation and rehabilitation. A fundraiser benefiting Project Healing Waters will take place during the event.

Attendees can also enjoy refreshments and beverages available through Charleston Music Hall, with an intermission providing time to socialize, visit vendors, and participate in the fundraising activities.

Tickets are available at Haddrell’s Point Fin to Feather, through the Charleston Music Hall box office, or online through the Charleston Music Hall website. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged and may offer a savings over day-of-show pricing.

Fly Fishing Film Tour Friday, July 31 • Charleston Music Hall, Downtown Charleston. Tickets available now through Haddrell’s Point, Fin to Feather and Charleston Music Hall