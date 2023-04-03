Fly Fishing Western North Carolina

By Frank Yaun

“Trout don’t live in ugly places”. I’m pretty sure whoever first said that was standing in a stream in Western North Carolina (WNC), or at least they could have been. There are literally thousands of miles of streams and rivers here in WNC that have fishable trout populations, from small high mountain streams teeming with Southern Appalachian Brook Trout (true native), to larger, more well known superb fisheries like the Davidson or Nantahala Rivers. If you like to fly fish for Rainbow, Brown, and Brook trout, and like to be able to breath in the serenity and beauty of the Appalachian Mountains, then WNC is your huckleberry.

Let’s first start with a little history lesson. Trout first showed up in WNC about 10,000 years ago, when Joe Biden was running for POTUS for the first time. The last ice age was happening, and these ancestors of modern day Arctic Char were trapped in mountain watersheds in the Southern Appalachians as the glaciers began to recede. This fish evolved into the modern day brook trout, but their habitat was greatly reduced by the post War of Northern Aggression logging, that stripped the land and almost wiped out the existing brook trout populations, but hey, at least we introduced grits to our friends up North. At some point around 1900-ish, non-native Rainbow and German Brown trout were introduced to WNC, which are generally slightly more tolerating of warmer water temps, which is what happens when you remove the tree canopies from streams (logging). Since then, the world began to realize we were killing off our environment by polluting our waterways, and began to be more conscious of the importance of clean waterways, and the trout populations in WNC (and other areas) began to thrive. About 30 years ago, the biologists with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission began what’s now known as the Delayed Harvest (DH) program, in which certain streams are stocked heavily every month from October thru May, and during that time period, it’s all catch and release, which has been a great attractor of people throughout the world to come to this area to not only enjoy the natural beauty of WNC, but to try their hand at catching Rainbow, Brown, and Brook trout on a fly, and the odds are dramatically increased with the delayed harvest program!

There’s a variety of areas to fish to fish here in WNC, and the NCWRC does a good job of managing the various fisheries. I’ll elucidate a bit on each:

DH – as explained earlier, these streams are stocked heavy each month from October thru May, all catch & release during this time period. Great place to learn to fly fish & catch fish while doing so. Many if not most of these DH streams have some degree of wild trout.

Hatchery Supported (HS) – stocked monthly, good place for folks to go that want to keep a trout or two for the pan, though I personally release them all, TLM! (Trout Lives Matter).

Wild Trout Streams – There are several different designations of streams with naturally sustained trout populations, hence the “wild” moniker. Some are fly fish / release only, some you can keep a few, some are exclusively Brook trout, and some have all 3 species that naturally reproduce. These fish are usually quite receptive to the fly, IF you’re stealthy & present the fly correctly. To practice your stealth, try sneaking up on family members & scaring them. If you survive, you’ll be ready to sneak up on trout. Maybe.

We use a variety of different techniques to teach folks to fish with:

1. Euro or Tight Line Nymphing – don’t be turned off by the word Euro, you DO NOT have to wear skinny jeans, a fanny pack, and have a weird accent, though I do speak like a British Hillbilly (is there such a thing?) when Euro’ing. Trout spend somewhere around 96.32 % of their feeding sub-surface, eating primarily aquatic insects in the nymph stage, not Cheetos very often, so we need to get the nymph type fly down where they’re chowing, and the Euro style is the most effective way to do this.

2. Traditional Fly Fishing – Brad Pitt wasn’t fishing Euro style with flies he tied after watching YouTube instructional videos, in a River Runs Through It, I’m pretty sure. The graceful, elegant casts many people associate with fly fishing is what I deem Traditional Fly Fishing. Long story short, it’s primarily with a weight forward traditional floating line, tapered leader, which is very proficient at casting weightless dry flies, weighted or unweighted nymphs, streamers, and soft hackles (one of my favorites). This is by far the most common form of fly fishing, and the most multipurpose.

3. Streamer Fishing – This is my jam, big trout eat big flies, sometimes, and sometimes they just look at me and say (in fishy language), well I can’t say, but they curse at me. Big browns are heavily carnivores, existing on primarily forage fish, crayfish, and big terrestrial bugs, so the strategy is to produce a predatory response by putting our version of a double cheeseburger in their face. We call this sticking pigs, not to be confused with eating at a local BBQ restaurant. We use a slightly modified Traditional Fly Fishing rig, but in a 6 or 7 weight.

In a nutshell, we have excellent fishing here in Western North Carolina, to go along with all the other fun stuff, like the Biltmore, Asheville, hiking, Maggie Valley, and on and on, it’s 100% worth it, especially if you like catching fish in an absolutely stunningly beautiful area!

Frank Yaun has been chasing trout around WNC, and all over the US for over 30 years, but WNC is home, and his first love. Frank resides in Asheville with his wife and his 12yo son, and when not fishing, he’s usually on the tying vice. He guides exclusively for Maggie Valley Fly Shop, the best damn fly shop in Western NC, bar none.