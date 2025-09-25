Fly of the Month – Olive Biot Body Soft Hackle

By John Rice:

This is a simple tie and a very effective pattern for trout everywhere. Soft hackles are basically emerger patterns. They do not belong on the streambed like nymphs, so this fly should be dropped a foot or so off a nymph so it can suspend itself higher in the water column where an emerger belongs.

  • Thread: 8/0 olive
  • Abdomen: Olive goose biot
  • Thorax: Tan superfine dubbing
  • Hackle: Hungarian partridge
  • Head: 8/0 Olive thread
  • Hook: 1X long, size 18 Tiemco 3761

    John Rice guides with Blackhawk Fly Fishing, which offers exceptional fishing for trophy trout in the north Georgia mountains. Contact John at jriceflyfishing@gmail.com.
