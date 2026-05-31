Flyfishing with Alex

By: Alex Baumann

June around Sanibel is when things start to feel dialed in. The spring scramble fades out and everything starts to make a little more sense. Water temps are up, bait is consistent, and the fish aren’t bouncing all over the place like they were a month or two ago.

If you’re a fly guy this is a really fun time of year to be on foot. Early mornings on the beach are hard to beat. Light wind, cooler temps, and way less pressure make it ideal for working the beaches and inside edges. Snook are laid up right where you want them. Cruising just off the sand or tucked into little pockets and they’re usually pretty willing if you don’t blow your shot. Clean presentations matter more than anything. You don’t need to do anything fancy, just put it where it needs to be and don’t rush it. Juvenile tarpon are another big part of the mix this time of year. Back bays, mangrove shorelines, little cuts. If it looks fishy, it probably is. You’ll hear them before you see them most days. Rolling fish early, then they settle in once the sun gets up. That’s when you’ve got to slow it down a bit and be more intentional with your shots.

As the day goes on things definitely get tougher. Sun gets high, fish get a little weird, and you’ve got to be more precise. Longer leaders, lighter flies, and making the first cast count starts to matter a lot more. But if you stick it out and fish with intention there are still plenty of shots.

June is one of those months where you don’t have to overthink it. The fish are where they’re supposed to be. Just get out early, stay quiet, and keep fishing. It’s about as good as it gets if you’re into wading and sight fishing this area.