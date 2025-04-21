Foundation Outdoor Group Continues Growth with Flex Coat Acquisition

Sale ensures Flex Coat will maintain U.S.-based operations and popular product lines and formulas

Oviedo, FL, April 21, 2025 – In a cooperative and strategic agreement, Foundation Outdoor Group has acquired Flex Coat Company, the Driftwood, TX-based rod building supply manufacturer. The purchase will move all Flex Coat operations to Foundation’s headquarters and worldwide distribution center in Oviedo, Florida. Foundation Outdoor Group will continue to produce and distribute the popular Flex Coat product lineup, including rod finishes and adhesives, as well as rod building tools and equipment.

“Flex Coat is one of the most recognized brands in rod building and Roger has been a cornerstone in this industry for decades,” said Brook Oliva, Foundation Outdoor Group’s President and COO. “The Flex Coat brand was part of my introduction into rod building as a young man, over 25 years ago, and I consider it a personal privilege to carry the torch for both Roger and Flex Coat’s incredible legacy. We’re all excited for the opportunity to grow this iconic brand and are committed to keeping Flex Coat’s spirit of innovation and quality for years to come! We look forward to providing the same amazing, American-made product line and high level of customer service to every single Flex Coat customer, large and small.”

Roger Seiders established Flex Coat in 1977, providing premium quality rod finish that rod manufacturers and custom builders required. Over the decades, Flex Coat expanded its product line and improved its formulas, all of which are manufactured 100% in the United States. Today, Flex Coat products are used by custom rod builders and fishing rod manufacturers throughout the world.

“After almost fifty years of building the Flex Coat business and serving the global rod building community, it was time to retire and spend more time with my family and my passions of hunting and fishing,” Roger Seiders said, “It was imperative for me to find a U.S.-based company that would continue the Flex Coat tradition and maintain our focus on quality and customer service. Foundation Outdoor Group was the obvious choice for Flex Coat.”

Adding Flex Coat to their growing suite of rod building brands, Foundation Outdoor Group maintains its leadership position within the rod building industry and continues to strategically expand its global presence. Along with ownership of Mud Hole Custom Tackle, the world’s largest supplier of rod building and tackle crafting supplies, American Tackle premium fishing rod components, MHX top-tier rod blanks, Custom Rod Builder (CRB) quality rod building tools and equipment, and ProProducts wide array of superior thread and adhesives, Foundation also maintains exclusive distribution agreements with GAHO premium quality carbon reel seats, and SBM fishing baits and carp fishing accessories. Through these brands, its headquarters in Oviedo, FL, and its offices and distribution centers in Europe and Asia, Foundation services a worldwide customer base of fishing rod builders, from the weekend hobbyist to the world’s largest fishing rod manufacturers.

###

About Foundation Outdoor Group, Inc.

Foundation Outdoor Group, Inc, stands at the forefront of the fishing industry as the undisputed global leader in fishing rod and tackle crafting components, supplies, equipment, and instruction. With 15 international industry awards, and an extraordinary and diverse portfolio of renowned brands, including Mud Hole Custom Tackle, American Tackle, MHX, Custom Rod Builder (CRB), and ProProducts, Foundation Outdoor Group has established its presence on three continents, offering exceptional products and services to anglers in both direct-to-consumer and business-to-business markets worldwide. Foundation Outdoor Group’s unwavering commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction has revolutionized the fishing experience, catering to enthusiasts of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned pros.

About Flex Coat Company

Family owned and operated in Driftwood, TX, Flex Coat is a trusted leader in high-performance fishing rod finishes, adhesive solutions, and rod building tools since 1977. Flex Coat blends generations of expertise with an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, manufacturing all of their products in the United States. Flex Coat is the brand of which all others are compared, with products used by some of the world’s largest fishing rod manufacturers.