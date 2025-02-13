Foundation Outdoor Group Dedicates Education Center to Long-Time Instructor & Friend

Curt Baker Memorial Education Center Announced with Friends and Family in Attendance

Oviedo, FL, February 6, 2025 – Foundation Outdoor Group officials, family, and friends were in attendance on Saturday, February 1st for the dedication of the Curt Baker Memorial Education Center at Foundation Outdoor Group’s headquarters. The close-knit rod building community was stunned when Curt passed away on Christmas day after a brief illness. Appropriately, the dedication took place during the Mud Hole Advanced Rod Building Techniques Seminar, a 3-day gathering of hands-on, professional-level rod building instruction sessions, to which Mr. Baker was always an instrumental contributor.

“Not only was Curt a master rod builder and veteran rod building instructor for Mud Hole’s rod building classes, Curt was family,” said Brook Oliva, Foundation Outdoor Group’s President and COO. “Dedicating our Education Center to Curt was the least we could do to memorialize our admiration and friendship, and his tremendous contributions to the rod building community. Curt was a personal friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him dearly.”

The Curt Baker Memorial Education Center is a state-of-the-art, five thousand square foot seminar space built specifically for rod building instruction. The center is also utilized to host banquets and various angling and community organizations in need of the appropriate space to support events and their membership. Annually, the facility hosts thousands of attendees, with a regular schedule of rod building instruction classes supporting eager students from around the country and the world.

“Curt was a dear friend and a pillar of the rod building community,” Mud Hole and rod building legend Bob McKamey stated. “It was truly an honor for me to make this dedication on behalf of Mud Hole and Foundation Outdoor Group. Having Curt’s wife Bonnie and his family members in attendance truly made this a very personal and special day.”

Beyond renaming the facility, the dedication introduced a permanent display honoring Mr. Baker, including some of Curt’s personal custom rods, candid photos, and a memorial plaque. Curt’s impact on the rod building community is immeasurable and his legacy within the industry will endure for generations.

About Foundation Outdoor Group, Inc.

Foundation Outdoor Group, Inc, stands at the forefront of the fishing industry as the undisputed global leader in fishing rod and tackle crafting components, supplies, equipment, and instruction. With 15 international industry awards, and an extraordinary and diverse portfolio of renowned brands, including Mud Hole Custom Tackle, American Tackle, MHX, Custom Rod Builder (CRB), and ProProducts, Foundation Outdoor Group has established its presence on three continents, offering exceptional products and services to anglers in both direct-to-consumer and business-to-business markets worldwide. Foundation Outdoor Group’s unwavering commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction has revolutionized the fishing experience, catering to enthusiasts of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned pros.