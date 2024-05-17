Foundation Outdoor Group Donates Proceeds to CCA California

Oviedo, FL, May 16, 2024 – As a direct result of its 2nd Annual SoCal Rod Builders Reception this past March, Foundation Outdoor Group has announced the donation of $4,175 to the Coastal Conservation Association of California. The Friday night event took place at Social Costa Mesa and complimented the Pacific Coast Sportfishing Show on March 8th. The evening hosted over 120 rod building guests from around the country who enjoyed food, drinks, and prize giveaways from major industry sponsors.

“Foundation Outdoor Group was proud to be the presenting sponsor and organizer of this year’s reception” said Brook Oliva, Foundation’s President and COO. “Not only is it a great event for rod builders to get together, enjoy some camaraderie, and share their experiences, we were able to generate a significant donation that will support CCA California.”

This year’s event was also made possible by donations from Gold Sponsors Bloody Decks Outdoors, Anglers Resource, and Foundation’s own rod building brands: American Tackle, CRB, Mud Hole Custom Tackle, and MHX. Additional prizes were provided by a host of industry leaders, including 310 Rodworks, Bajio, Calstar, Deckhand Sports, The Decorative Studio, Fuji, HFF Custom Rods, Island Fishing Tackle, Okuma, Seeker, UC, and Voodoo Rods.

“It’s always great to see so many leaders in the sportfishing industry come together to support CCA’s conservation initiatives” CCA California’s Executive Director Wayne Kotow said. “The generosity of the sponsors and the attendees from this year’s Rod Builders Reception is greatly appreciated. ”

The $4,175 donation is already earmarked to support CCA California’s 2025 Star Tournament, helping to engage youth in sportfishing. If you would like to learn how you can support CCA conservation and education initiatives in California, visit https://ccacalifornia.org/donate.

About Foundation Outdoor Group, Inc.

Foundation Outdoor Group, Inc, stands at the forefront of the fishing industry as the undisputed global leader in fishing rod and tackle crafting components, supplies, equipment, and instruction. With 15 international industry awards, and an extraordinary and diverse portfolio of renowned brands, including Mud Hole Custom Tackle, American Tackle, MHX, Custom Rod Builder (CRB), ProProducts, ThreadMaster, and FishHawk, Foundation Outdoor Group has established its presence on three continents, offering exceptional products and services to anglers in both direct-to-consumer and business-to-business markets worldwide. Foundation Outdoor Group’s unwavering commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction has revolutionized the fishing experience, catering to enthusiasts of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned pros.

About CCA California

The Coastal Conservation Association of California (CCA CAL) was created in 2015 when recreational anglers and outdoor enthusiasts grouped together to work for the conservation and enhancement of our marine resources and coastal environments. Today, CCA CAL operates through 10 separate chapters that work to protect not only the health, habitat, and sustainability of our marine resources, but also the interests of recreational saltwater anglers and their access to the resources they cherish and use on a daily basis.