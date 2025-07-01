Freshwater Report By: Clayburn Reed

The month of July is a great month to get out and do some bass fishing. July fishes very similar to the month of June. The bass are looking to feed, school and get super aggressive. The weather warming up also contributes to this part of this phase. This leads to more bass being out deep and offshore, but shallow fishing can still play a role this time of year.

When fishing offshore or out deeper, I look for things like brush piles, rock piles, shell bars and grass patches. To find these things, look at a contour map and select some points; tighter contours, ditches, flats and saddles. Make sure to make use of side scan, when looking for the schools of bass offshore. This time of year, just like in June, it’s crucial to target them with an aggressive presentation like a crankbait, worm, lipless crankbait, chatterbait, jerkbait, topwater or a soft plastic.

When fishing shallow, I am targeting hard cover or hard bottom where I think the bluegill spawn will be happening. The bluegill spawn can hold some very big bass and is usually overlooked by anglers. To find spawning bluegill, listen for the popping sound they make on top of the water; or, make use of side scan to see the group of little potholes. I target these fish with a bluegill glidebait, swim jig, soft plastic worm, chatter bait, a popping frog or a dropshot. July is one of my best times of year for my customers catching numbers and trophy bass. Get out and do some fishing!

Contact me for a guided trip in Central Florida.