Freshwater Report By: Clayburn Reed

In August, bass fishing can get a little tougher, as surface water temperatures often hover above 80°F and sometimes exceed 85°F. These hot waters force largemouth bass into cooler, oxygen‑rich zones–typically deeper or shaded. This time of year, look for depths to be around 10 to 20 feet of water near brush piles, submerged timber, shell beds, channel ledges and spring-fed zones, depending on your fishery.

Some of the top baits to use this time of year are deep diving crankbaits and Carolina rigs, targeting drop-offs and sunken structure. I also recommend Texas-rigged worms (10 to 12-inch big worms) fished slowly in deep water. Use heavy spoons or spinnerbaits around cover and edge‑structure. Top‑water baits, such as buzzbaits and frogs work best around sunrise and sunset–particularly near schooling flats. Lipless crankbaits and chatterbaits work well for covering offshore structure quickly.

My tips for this time of year: slow everything down, August bass are lethargic; keep presentations slow and precise; use electronics to locate brush piles, drop-offs and thermoclines; stay stealthy; and match lure color to cover and water clarity (dark-darks in shade and natural tones offshore).

August in Florida means targeting bass in deep, cool water or low-light cover zones with slow, heavy presentations and timing. Pack deep-divers, Texas worms, heavy spoons and top‑water lures, and you’ll stay on the bite–even in the heat. Good luck this month!