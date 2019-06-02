Myfwc.com has lots of info on how to protect our wildlife. Go there & click on Education. If you are out boating or fishing always be prepared. You should have with you: Cutters, pliers, gloves, old towels and nowadays even a pet carrier. Thanks for supporting and sharing our page. If you see trash, fishing line and lures any where on the water or in the trees, please do your best to clean it up. All trash on this planet is ours. No creature litters. 🐥✌️

Posted by Friends of the Pelicans, Inc. on Thursday, November 8, 2018