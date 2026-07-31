Friendship, Fishing, and Food

By: Jessica Hendrie

Have you ever taken a weekend to just get out with your friends, go on the water, and catch more than just fish? This is something that is rarely talking about, but oh so important! Fishing is so much fun. You can learn, you can feed family and friends, you can even make the best memories plus so much more! This week, I have had the opportunity to do a friend fishing trip with my friends whom I have not seen in a while and it made me realize what is truly important! And that is the relationships and memories we make along the way. The day started out a little rough, rough seas, and a tab bit over cast. Anyone else would have decided that it just was not the day to fish and go back. But us? We were after the memories. We decided to tackle it. Every hit in the boat, every bump, made us just laugh and smile at each other knowing we couldn’t even hear our own thoughts. The water started to calm a bit and it was time to set up our rig to troll for yellowfin tuna. Do you think we caught any? Of course not. It wasn’t because the lack of trying, but maybe the lack of wanting to stop the music and dancing all around the boat. If you get an opportunity to take your friends out on a fishing trip, especially ones who have not really fished before, do it! These will be the best memories of your life. Don’t let me fool you though, we did catch fish. We ended up reeling in some nice mahi mahi along with other new species to us! We had just enough to continue the memories off the boat and head over to our favorite local restaurant to have them cook our catch for us. Each of us decided we wanted it cooked all the ways possible so there was little of everything. And YUM! Who knew one day could make a lifetime of memories. We had a fun day fishing, laughing, eating, preparing our catch, and ending the night with something we will never forget. Each other. Happy Fishing!