From Mangroves to Markers: May’s Fish Frenzy By: Capt. Bill Rutherford

At long last, it’s finally time to break out the sunscreen and get to the ramp early to avoid the sandbar crowds. This is the most amazing time of year, when everything seems to be eating and cobia are on the menu again. For the most part, this is the time of year that inshore fishermen dream about– and for good reason. With the water temps creeping up into the swimming range for the first time in months, the greenback’s post-spawn bonanza is in full force, and the snook are gorging as part of their pre-spawn routine. With that being said, the ideal bait to use for them is a greenback, or an artificial that looks like one. Getting out at night and fishing dock lights (especially with a bigger moon) would be the most surefire way to make sure you end up with “snook thumb;” but, there are plenty to be caught during the day in deeper mangrove areas and channels.

The cobia bite has never been hotter in my region, and it might be the best I’ve seen here in a decade. On the less windy days, you can scout for them on the grass flats from Bailey’s Bluff to Green Key Beach in NPR and the sand flats from the Cotee River north to Hudson Beach. When the conditions are less than stellar, head out to the shallow water wrecks, ICW channel markers or inland rock piles and freeline a pinfish, greenback or big shrimp, and you can find them that way. When sight-casting them, most anything will work once you find them; but, I like a ½ ounce or better Spro jig (or whatever bucktail you like) with a scenty lure on it like a Gulp curly tail; but, just a flashy paddle tail like a DOA Cal tail in gold or silver speckle will do the job as well.

The redfish are real sweethearts in May–they make our lives easier. They will be eating cut-bait and greenbacks (along with all of the different artificials); so, if you don’t like throwing a cast net or don’t have a local bait barge, you can still catch your fair share of them using cut pinfish, mullet, ladyfish or threadfin on a free line near the mangroves or an oyster bed.

Whatever fish it is you like catching, chances are they are going to be biting right now. That thing you have going on this weekend can wait–there will never be a better time to fish than right now!