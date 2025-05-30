From Sea to Sizzle

By: Jessica Hendrie

What’s your favorite fish to catch? As much as I love them all, I have been particularly loving red snapper season each year! It makes my mind jump straight to the kitchen or boat! There’s just been something special about that time when fresh, flavorful snapper is in abundance, ready to be turned into something yummy that brings my family and friends together. Red snapper are a dream to cook. Their firm texture and semi-sweet flavor make it perfecto for a variety of dishes. Each time I bring it home, I’m so excited to start experimenting. One of my go-to meals is grilled red snapper with lemon and herbs. A quick marinade of olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice then straight onto a hot grill, it’s light, fresh and full of flavor. It’s a summertime favorite at my house. Another staple? Red snapper tacos! I season the fish with a smoky Cajun rub, then pan-sear it until crispy on the outside and juicy and flaky on the inside. Wrapped in a warm tortilla with crunchy slaw and creamy avocado, it’s the kind of meal that disappears fast around here. For something a bit fancier, I’ll roast a whole snapper in the oven. Stuffed with lemon slices, thyme, and a few pats of butter, it’s as beautiful as it is tasty, and it always impresses dinner guests, and my husband, as always! Of course, no red snapper season is complete without a classic fish fry. Lightly battered, golden, and crispy, served with hush puppies and coleslaw, it’s a Southern tradition I never skip. We get together a few times a year just to do this and I look forward to it just the same every time. Red snapper season isn’t just about the fish to me, it’s about the experience. It’s about gathering with friends and family, sharing meals, and making memories around the table. Whether I’m out on the water or in the kitchen, I look forward to this season all year long. What about you?