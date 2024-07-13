From the Locks to the Rocks

By Capt. Craig Hensel

What’s going on guys and gals, Captain Craig here with AWOL Fishing Charters. I apologize for being MIA. I have been extremely busy in the past 3 months from running charters, my diesel truck was in the shop for almost 2 weeks, I fished a few big tournaments, I mean you name it we have done it or had it happened. So let us jump into what has been going on.

The spotted bass, largemouth bass and catfish bite has been producing numbers for us on all sections of the Cape Fear from Lillington down to Wilmington. We are picking up the Catfish on live bluegill at night fishing shallow flats nearing drop off’s of 5-8 feet coming up to 1.9 feet. The water levels have been low due to not having adequate amounts of rain, but that is to be expected this time of year where we are. The Crappie bite has picked up as they have come off the Spawn at the triangle lakes, Jordan and Shearon Harris. You can find those fish on submerged structure anywhere in the lake right now using live bait or jigs.

The Largemouth and Spotted bass bite are feeding just after first light of the day and just before sunset. You can still pick a few off during the mid-day bite but it does slow up around that 10-3 o’clock mark. But you cannot catch them sitting on the couch so get out there when you can.

June and July are months where there are a lot of boaters on the water. I just want to touch briefly on a few boater safety and awareness tips while on the water. First and foremost avoid collision at all times. Wear those PFD’s and Kill Switches. I cannot stress that enough. We are all guilty of not doing either but do it guys, they can save your life and the lives of others. While navigating and getting underway be mindful of those around you, and always have your head on a swivel. Be sure to always maintain a safe distance from skiers and other boaters. There is no need to be in a hurry on the water. Remember boats do not have brakes only forward reverse and neutral. And please don’t drink and operate your vessel, not only is it illegal and can land you in jail, but it is unsafe for yourself and everyone else on the water. Accidents can happen so fast on the water with little to no time to react so always be cautious and aware.

These are just some of the many helpful tips that I want to share with you guys in hopes that you all have a safe and enjoyable experience on the water this summer. If you’re interested in booking a fishing trip, boat cruise, sight-seeing tour, or just a day on the water please visit Awolfishing.net or look us up on Facebook at AWOL Fishing Charters. See you on the next one…

Captain Craig Hensel, AWOL Fishing Charters with Capt. Craig Inc., 910-916-3138.