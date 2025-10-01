From Wreck to Redemption

By Perry Hensley

In May of 2025 I found a diamond in the rough when I ran across a listing on Facebook Marketplace. This 1988 Stratos 256 I must say a lot like myself she needed some work to say the least so like everything I prayed about this boat.

I messaged the owner and set up a time to come look at the boat that this gentleman was asking $450 for. After meeting with the owner a little bit it turns out I got to share my testimony on how I was once like this old boat I was interested in purchasing. I myself once was also sitting out in the weather (of Life)just wasting away in this world. That was until Christ got ahold of me and totally redid my life. Before I got away from the owner I had made a new friend and met a new brother in Christ and not to mention a new fishing buddy as well.

Before I knew it I left there with the boat for $200 and a set of brand new seats as seen in the picture. I’ve realized how God has changed my life so drastically in the past 5 years due to his loving kindness through fishing. As I said , like the boat (I named Grace btw) God has reformed me to not only be obedient ,but as a useful servant for him as well like this boat I too was a wrecked, neglected vessel in need of much repair.

My goal is to use this boat as a vessel to relate to those in which I meet through fishing to help win them to Christ and to do my part in spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

I started working on this project in early May and after a lot of hard work and frustration and help from my wife, my friends and especially my Savior I am finished and proud of her most definitely.

My hope is that you get out there and spend time in the great outdoors that our creator has given to each of us and make life long memories with those you love and respect. May God bless each one reading this as much as he has blessed me in my walk.