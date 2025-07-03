By James McManus

So the summer is in full swing; that doesn’t spell really great news for fishermen and fisherwomen. If you love getting out of bed at 3 or 4am you’ll love summer fishing. If you love to sweat out all those tasty desserts you’ve been eating, you’ll love summer fishing. Like biting flies, sunburn, mosquitos and dehydration? You gonna love what’s up. The icing on the cake are the wake boats, tubers and jet skis. Without totally bumming you out, this month will be better than next.

Having laid the foundation for a hideous time, there are some positives. It’s been a long late spring and when the spots finished procreating they basically disappeared for weeks. I don’t remember a year when they absolutely jumped in the boat and 4 to 5 days later they were gone. By July they should be suspended offshore and if you can troll it’s feast time. If you still beat the banks, good luck, though. There will be some you can find deep off points, but most are well away from the bank. We do best trolling small crank baits across points mid lake. It takes down riggers, but many fish are taken out in the middle on shallow running plugs on planer boards.

If you are young and full of you know what and vinegar, then night fishing will get you through the next couple of months. Personally I have aged out of that show, but hey, it was super fun while it lasted. Just be careful all the way home. Once I made it almost home, relaxed and fell asleep about a quarter mile from the house. Clipping a mailbox will wake you up mighty quick.

Well the fish still have to eat. You just have to get on their schedule at their cafeteria. Be safe, have patience with novices, there will be lots of them. Thank the Lord for our beautiful waters and let me know if you want to try a trolling trip.

Later,

Capt. James

Capt. James McManus owns 153 Charters. Give him a call for a great day on the water at (828) 421-8125