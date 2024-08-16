FWC: 50 Florida Schools Awarded School Fishing Club Program Grants

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced that 50 schools will receive grants for the upcoming school year through the School Fishing Club Program. This annual educational initiative aims to teach young anglers about best fishing practices, ensuring the future of fishing in Florida.

Each selected school fishing club will receive $500 to cover expenses such as gear and tackle, enabling students to enjoy fishing activities. The FWC also provides a comprehensive curriculum and educational materials, which club sponsors will teach throughout the year. The curriculum includes lessons on ethical angling, conservation, Florida’s aquatic habitats, basic fishing gear, and general fishing concepts, applicable to both freshwater and saltwater fishing. Additionally, clubs must complete at least one conservation project each year, earning points for a chance to win prizes.

This program is a collaborative effort involving the FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, Division of Marine Fisheries Management, and the Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network.

Funding for the program comes from the Coastal Conservation Association and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, with contributions from Mrs. Connie and Mr. Garner Koons. Local partners such as Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Hobie Eyewear, Pure Fishing, and Flambeau Outdoors also support the initiative.

For a full list of schools selected for the grant, visit MyFWC.com/SFC.

The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, a nonprofit organization, supports the FWC and other partners in conserving Florida’s native wildlife and habitats. The Foundation has raised and donated over $71 million for conservation efforts. More information is available at wildlifeflorida.org.

If you missed the chance to apply for this year’s grant, the application will reopen in March 2025 for the 2025-26 school year.

For more details about the School Fishing Club Program, visit MyFWC.com/SFC.