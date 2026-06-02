FWC announces winners of the School Fishing Program’s Fishing & Conservation Challenge

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) School Fishing Program congratulates the winners of the Fishing & Conservation Challenge. This pastschool year, students across the state completed various projects focused on conservation and ethical angling such as cleaning up their local waterway, practicing catch and release, and passing on their knowledge of fishing to younger students.

“Programs like the School Fishing Program play an important role in developing the next generation of anglers,” said Jessica McCawley, Director of Marine Fisheries Management. “By supporting schools, we are giving students the opportunity to develop valuable fishing skills while building an understanding of conservation and stewardship. These experiences help Florida’s youth form meaningful connections with our aquatic resources, fostering a lifelong appreciation for fishing and inspiring future anglers to conserve these natural resources.”

Congratulations to Independence Classical Academy for placing first in the Challenge, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy for placing second, and David L. Anderson Middle School for placing third. The prizes for the 2025-2026 challenge were provided by Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Hobie Eyewear, and Flambeau Outdoors.

“We are proud to partner with FWC on such an impactful, student-based program,” said Anthony Youmans, Mud Hole Education Program Director. “This year’s competingstudents were truly engaged in conservation and preserving our waterways and natural resources.”

About Mud Hole Custom Tackle

Based in Oviedo, Florida, Mud Hole Custom Tackle is the world’s largest supplier of rod building and tackle goods and instruction, reaching consumer and business customers across the globe. The Mud Hole Education Program brings custom rod building into the classroom as a unique learning experience, providing teachers with personalized instruction, custom lesson plans and materials, and significantly discounted pricing. To date, the Mud Hole Education Program has supported over 150,000 students across more than 1,000 schools and youth organizations.

The School Fishing Program provides fishing equipment and educational material on a first-come, first-serve basis to eligible Florida schools, supporting students in K-12. The registration period for 2026-2027 opens August 20. For more information about the School Fishing Program and how to register, visit MyFWC.com/SchoolFishing.