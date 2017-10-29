Galveston Bay Fishing Report

By Capt. Craig Lambert

Am I still dreaming or is it finally November my absolute favorite month of the year? I cant even count the number of things that make November a fantastic month but let’s just talk about a few. Number 1 on my list is flounder season. I have to admit that I am a flounder junkie and most of the year when it is not flounder season I am thinking about and wishing it was flatty time. There is something about that “thump” that just sends waves of adrenaline through me and I cant get enough of it. Especially when I pull up those 6 and 7 pounder that I always find every year. Number 2 on the list is the typically easy catching days with specks and redfish. With fantastic weather, bird action and the less people on the water raking up full boxes is just a matter of usually wetting a line. The other advantage to November is reduced traffic on the water because of hunting season. Don’t get me wrong I love my hunting but it comes after Flounder season is over in mid to early December.

So far fishing has been fair to semi-good throughout October and I expect it to pick up even more especially in late November and in to December like it always does. Harvey hit our bay system hard but the ecosystem as always will bounce back. In the short term the crop of shrimp and other baitfish and biomass that take residence in our local marshes will take a hit this fall. Our coastal marshes are very resilient and so are the species that inhabit them so things will get better and usually fairly quickly.

As winter closes in look for the northern portions of the bay to slowly improve. I do expect the Trinity and San Jacinto river systems to both produce a lot of redfish and hopefully a few trout this month as shrimp start pouring out from the bayous and marshes. Look for sporadic bird activity in Tabbs Bay and Trinity Bay. East Bay and West Bay are still the go to spots this month for speckled trout. Try targeting shorelines in 2.5 to 4 ft of water. Active bait is a no-brainer but if you find more than just one slick along a shoreline then I would get in there quick.

Wadefishermen are cleaning up this month on shorelines where grassy areas and transition zones from sand to mud are found. While fishing bayside staying shallow is the key to success this month. The flounder fishermen need to be targeting structure on flats next to deep drop offs.The intracoastal canal has many areas especially along the bolivar peninsula that tend to hold decent concentrations of flounder. Working the edges and flats along grasslines will produce not only flounder but redfish with a fresh gulp on almost any sized jighead. The Sea Wolf park area and the Galveston ship channel will also be a great location to find flounder. You can almost pull up anywhere and throw a line in. I prefer bulkheads with storm drains in them and rock piles on shallow flats.

Have a great month and as always take a kid fishing!!

Capt. Craig Lambert Galvestoninshorefishing.com, 832.338.4570.