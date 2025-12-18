Game Wardens Cite Anglers For Illegal Salmon Fishing In Western Maine River

Illegal Snagging of Landlocked Salmon Leads to Convictions in Western Maine

Maine’s fishing regulations and bag limits—developed by fisheries biologists and enforced by game wardens—are designed to protect the state’s world-class fisheries. Each fall, many Maine rivers close to fishing or adopt stricter regulations to safeguard spawning fish during this critical period.

In September 2025, Maine game wardens received reports that several individuals were illegally harvesting large numbers of native landlocked salmon from a river in western Maine. Wardens also learned the fish were being taken by “snagging”—the act of deliberately hooking a fish somewhere other than the mouth. Snagging is illegal in Maine’s inland waters.

Beyond being unlawful, snagging is widely considered unethical and inconsistent with fair-chase principles. It often occurs where fish are concentrated and especially vulnerable, frequently resulting in severe injuries such as pierced internal organs. Few fish survive these wounds, unlike legally caught fish that can often be released with little to no harm. Low late-summer water levels, combined with the fall salmon migration, made spawning-age landlocked salmon in this river particularly susceptible.

Game wardens initiated surveillance along the river and observed the individuals actively snagging fish. After documenting the violations, wardens confronted the suspects, who were found fishing by snagging, fishing during a closed season, and violating fly-fishing-only regulations in a specially managed section of the river intended to protect sensitive spawning habitat.

Three suspects were ultimately apprehended and charged with 11 violations, including fishing by snagging, fishing during a closed season, exceeding the bag limit for landlocked salmon, fishing without a license, and using artificial lures in fly-fishing-only waters. The suspects admitted to catching 30 to 40 landlocked salmon ranging from 20 to 27 inches in length.

All three pleaded guilty in court this month. Each was ordered to pay $1,225 in fines and court costs—totaling more than $3,600 collectively—and will likely face revocation of their fishing licenses.

Help Protect Maine’s Fish and Wildlife

If you witness violations of Maine’s fish and wildlife laws, report them to Maine Operation Game Thief at 1-800-ALERT-US or submit an anonymous tip at maineogt.org.

You can also contact your local public safety dispatch center: