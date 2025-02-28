Gary Pope Lands Record-Setting Bass in Phoenix Boats BFL Competition

Gary Pope tied the record for the biggest bass ever caught in the Phoenix Boats Bass Fishing League with a massive fish from Santee Cooper that he reeled in on Saturday. This giant contributed to a four-fish total of 25-10, which, astonishingly, placed him in seventh. However, it earned him extra cash as the Berkley Fishing Big Bass. Congratulations on an incredible catch, Gary!
Fishing Magazine, Coastal Angler & The Angler Magazine is your leading source for freshwater fishing and saltwater fishing videos, fishing photos, saltwater fishing.