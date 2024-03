Be careful out there. On March 10, a man was attacked by an alligator while fishing a pond in the Pennbrooke Fairways community in Leesburg, Fla. According to numerous media reports, the unidentified man is recovering at Orlando Regional Medical Center after the gator bit off his hand and part of his wrist after it got a hold of him when he was retrieving a fish.

The 9-foot, 3-inch gator was later shot by a local nuisance alligator trapper.

