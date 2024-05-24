Georgia Angler Lands Record Queen Triggerfish

Over two months, the Georgia state record for queen triggerfish has fallen twice. The latest state record, caught May 17, weighed 9 pounds, 6.24 ounces.

Angler Brian Richburg, 29, of Brunswick caught his record triggerfish fishing offshore near the South Ledge in about 180 feet of water.

Richburg’s record-breaking queen triggerfish surpasses the previous state record of 7 pounds, 0.58 ounces, set by Ryan Simons, of Richmond Hill, in April.

Queen triggerfish are known for their vibrant colors and distinctive shape. Richburg’s catch not only sets a new benchmark for Georgia’s saltwater fishing records but also highlights the excellent fishing opportunities available in the region.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) verified the weight and species of Richburg’s catch, officially recognizing it as the new state. Representatives from DNR’s Coastal Resources Division certified the weight at DNR’s Coastal Regional Headquarters in Brunswick.

“We are excited to congratulate Brian on this extraordinary achievement,” said Tyler Jones, CRD’s public information officer and coordinator of the Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Records program. “Records like this inspire other anglers and showcase the diverse and thriving marine life in Georgia’s coastal waters.”

For more Georgia saltwater records, go to CoastalGaDNR.org/SaltwaterRecords.