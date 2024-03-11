Georgia Looks at Changing Shoal Bass Regs. Angler survey seeks your input!

Recent fisheries research, sampling efforts, and angler success have suggested Georgia’s rivers might benefit from updated regulations, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

To measure public interest and gather input, the WRD Fisheries Management Section developed a Shoal Bass Survey. This survey only takes a few minutes to complete and can help fisheries managers make informed decisions about future shoal bass harvest regulations.

Take the survey here: Shoal Bass Survey