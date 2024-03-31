By Joe Sheaffer

I’m relatively a newcomer to Southwest Florida and the many different fishing opportunities available. There are so many different places that we have access to fish. Even if we don’t have a boat, there are many places and areas that can be easily fished. I have been able to take advantage of many of these opportunities, but my saltwater experiences were limited. To shorten the learning curve, I joined a couple of fishing clubs, I follow fishing communities on Facebook and joined an online angler organization. There is no shortage of fishing groups and communities that definitely help anglers improve their knowledge with the latest trends. The positives outweigh the negatives and as with everything we are never too old to learn. Local clubs can help us better understand and stay on top of the fishing strategies in your area, and local clubs can also help us find fishing friends and share our adventures with younger generations. Facebook groups provide the latest advancements in techniques and tackle. Online groups can provide access to experts and classes for specific species and areas around the world. YouTube can be very entertaining and can encourage us anglers to try something new. Being involved with these different groups, communities, and clubs has definitely helped me to be successful on my many fishing adventures. I highly encourage you to get involved with a group or community in your area. You will be able to meet some awesome people and sharpen your skills. Keep casting and good fishing!