caught this Not sure, I’m 5 foot and as you see it’s as big as I am! Barracuda in Off the Stuart Inlet.

This was my first time EVER offshore fishing! We bought bait from the Stuart Angler, I’m even rocking their hat! He was caught just off of the inter! It was sooo hard to bring in, my husband had to help me get it in, when we saw how it hooked I just couldn’t BELIEVE IT! Beginner luck I guess!!