Giant Texas Largemouths!

And so it begins. O.H. Ivie Lake in Texas has produced its first two legacy-class bass of the year for the Toyota ShareLunker program. These monster bass, which weighed in at heavier than 13 pounds, will be used by ShareLunker to spawn the next generation of trophy bass in Texas before being released.

Lane Olson, at left, caught a 13.26-pounder, and Bobby Waldon, at right, caught a 14.75-pounder, putting the lake on pace for another incredible season as the nation’s hottest big-bass factory.

Last January through April, 17 bass heavier than 13 pounds were caught from the central Texas reservoir, with February producing 10 of those monster fish. Last year’s biggest O.H. Ivie bass was an incredible 17.03-pounder that is the lake record and the eighth largest bass in Texas history.

