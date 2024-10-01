Gotta Love Fall Fishing

By Ronnie Parris

Hey folks, we’re finally into the season I love. The fall colors are popping and the bite is on.

On Fontana, the spotted bass have been hitting pretty good. The biggest fish seem to be holding at 30 to 50 ft deep. I’m catching them trolling with downriggers, but you can catch them pretty good casting spoons and soft plastics.

Along with the bass I’m catching a few trout and walleye. Size has been good, but the walleye numbers are way down. I’ve heard that Wildlife will be stocking stripers soon and this should help as the stripers will feed on the bluebacks, and this should help the walleye start a decent spawn again.

We are seeing a little lake turnover in spots, so if you see foamy water, keep moving until you get out of it, as the fish don’t hit good in these areas. Live bait will be king in another few weeks and a live minnow is hard to beat. If you get lucky and come across a surface feed, be sure to have an exrap or kietech tied on.

If bluegill is your passion, this is your month. The really big ones will be hitting, but they will be deep. I use crickets and catalpa worms for them.

Usually, whatever your fishing for, you can find it this month. So get the kids out and enjoy the beautiful fall colors.

Ronnie Parris is owner and head guide of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited-Fontana Lake Fishing Guides, headquartered in Bryson City, N.C., heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, www.smokymountainoutdoorsunlimited.com; (828) 488-9711.