Graig Hale Ties World Record with Massive Red Drum in Louisiana

On February 9, 2025, Graig L. Hale hooked into an unforgettable catch while fly fishing the backwaters near Port Sulphur, Louisiana. Hale landed a 37.402-inch red drum, tying the IGFA All-Tackle Length Fly World Record for the species. The impressive fish struck a crab fly while Hale was fishing under the guidance of Captain Scott MacCalla. After bringing the redfish to the boat, Hale recorded its length using an Official IGFA Measuring Device before safely releasing it back into the water.