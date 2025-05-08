Grayson County Virginia

Grayson County abounds with creeks, lakes, and rivers making it the perfect place for easy access to fishing. One of the world’s oldest rivers and the few which flows north, New River meanders 46 miles through Grayson County with seven public boat landings spaced throughout. Its warm current allows anglers to catch the smallmouth bass of a lifetime, as well as many other fish from walleye to bass and everything in between. Many miles of creek run throughout Grayson County as well.

Big Wilson Creek is known to be one of the best local fishing spots in Virginia. Its deep pools and huge boulders make great hiding places for rainbow and brook trout. March is the best month for fly-fishing in this beautiful stretch of waterway. Foxwood Farm in Elk Creek stocks over a mile of the beautiful Elk Creek with rainbow trout ranging from two to six pounds. They offer guided and semi guided fishing trips on their property and other parts of the Elk Creek.

Running parallel to the New River Trail is Chestnut Creek which is stocked with trout and an excellent fishing locale in a lovely state park environment.

Grayson’s only lake, Hale Lake, is in the Comer’s Rock community in northern Grayson County. It is a small lake with an approximate one half mile loop circling it. This lake is a good place to take children for early fishing experiences as they most likely will catch something.

All of Grayson’s waters are crystal clear and clean making it one of the best fishing destinations in Virginia. Grayson offers peaceful fishing experiences with some of the most beautiful scenery to be found. Nature lovers will enjoy the opportunity to birdwatch and observe other wild life and plant species as they fish. People travel from all over for our fishing experience.

Fish you’ll find here: Bluegill, Brown Trout, Catfish, Crappie, Largemouth Bass, Musky, Rainbow Trout, Redbreast Sunfish, Rock Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Spotted Bass, Striped Bass, Walleye, White Bass, and Yellow Perch.