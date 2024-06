Cooper Garmeson set a new IGFA all-tackle junior length record with this 93-centimeter (36.6-inch) jack crevalle he caught out of Dauphin Island, Ala. last October 21.

Cooper was fishing with his dad, Capt. Patric Garmeson, of Ugly Fishing, which runs inshore and nearshore charters out of Dauphin Island. The big jack blasted Cooper’s lure, and it took about seven minutes for him to bring it to the boat for photos and measurements before release.