Grouper Risotto That Just Hits

By: Jessica Hendrie

There is something special about cooking a fish you caught yourself. Not rushed. Not fancy. Just good food that finishes the day the right way. When the boat is washed down and the rods are put away, the kitchen becomes part of the fishing trip. That is where this grouper risotto comes in. Grouper is a fisherman’s fish. Solid white meat mild flavor and always dependable. It does not need much to be good and that is what makes it perfect for a simple risotto. This is the kind of meal you make barefoot in the kitchen with the smell of salt still on your hands. Start with olive oil and shallots in a pan and let them soften while the house fills with that first good cooking smell. Stir in arborio rice and let it toast just a bit until it turns shiny. Pour in some dry white wine and let it cook down while you grab a cold drink and think about the fish that got away. From there it is just patience. Warm seafood stock goes in slowly while you stir and let the rice do its thing. It turns creamy without any cream and starts to feel like real comfort food. That is when the fresh grouper goes in. Not too early. You want it to stay tender and flaky not overcooked. Cherry tomatoes add a little sweetness and lemon juice brightens everything up. Finish it off with grated parmesan and fresh herbs and suddenly you have a meal that feels like more than dinner. It feels earned. This is not about impressing anyone. It is about sitting down tired happy and full after a day on the water. It is about telling the same fishing stories again while the plates get passed around. Cooking your catch is part of the fishing life and this dish proves you do not need much to do it right.