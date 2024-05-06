Gulf AJ Reopens for May

Recreational harvest of greater amberjack is open in Florida state and federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico from May 1 through May 31.

NOAA Fisheries reopened Gulf federal waters to recreational harvest of amberjack because landings indicate the recreational quota has not been met. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has opened state waters to be consistent with the federal season and to provide additional harvest opportunities for recreational fishermen.

The daily bag limit is one per person with a minimum size limit of 34 inches fork length.

If you plan to fish for greater amberjack or other specific reef fish species in Gulf state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up for the State Reef Fish Angler Designation (annual renewal is required). As a State Reef Fish Angler, you could be selected to receive a mail survey component of the State Reef Fish Survey. By participating in the State Reef Fish Survey, you are improving recreational data that is used to provide optimum recreational fishing opportunities in Florida.

To learn more about the State Reef Fish Survey, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS or sign up today for your no-cost designation at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.