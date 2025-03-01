By: Dan Carns

Gulf Coast Kayak is pleased to announce that we are at long last returning to Sirenia Vista Park in N.W. Cape Coral. Hurricane Ian destroyed our long-time beach front location in Matlacha. While we were fortunate to find a new home in South Cape at the Westin Marina, we have recently been approved by the city of Cape Coral to be the concessionaire of choice to provide enhanced recreational opportunities for the surrounding local community as well as our yearly visitors to S.W. Florida.

This location puts us very close to our original launch in Matlacha, and will allow our future customers the same opportunities to explore the amazing Matlacha Aquatic Preserve. When you leave the new launch there are several directions that you’ll be able to explore. Customers will be able to find quite water, mangroves lined canals or winding tidal channels to explore. For a more challenging trip you can follow the boating channels out past D and D Bait and Tackle which brings you to the Island systems that make up the Matlacha Aquatic Preserve. Of course, Sirenia Vista Park is known for its Manatee viewing platforms and is an excellent place to fish as well as it’s access to the Lee County Calusa Blueway paddling trail.

Gulf Coast Kayak will have any number of rental options including Single and double kayaks, paddle or peddle drive crafts as well as Stand Up Paddleboards.

Along side our rental fleet we run a great number of pre-planned Eco Tours lead by our highly skilled staff. We also offer Sunset and Full Moon guided trips. Our guide staff are trained Florida Master Naturalists specializing in the diverse aquatic habitat that makes up the S.W.Florida coastal zone. You can expect us to discuss all manner of coastal species from the diverse bird population, the local mollusks, and all the surrounding plants and Mangrove Trees and our relationship to them. We are often graced by the local manatee’s or dolphin pods adding another layer of excitement to our Eco Tours.

If Fishing is on your to do list we also have several options to choose from. You can simply rent one of our standard kayaks and go at your own pace or we have a dedicated Fishing Guide Service that will plan out a half or full day of fishing. We have a fleet of Sit-on-Top fishing kayaks with integrated rod holders, including Fin Drive options for hands free travel. We provide all the necessary equipment including rods and reels, bait and tackle and all safety gear. Our guides are on the water daily and understand the challenges presented by changing seasons year- round. Understanding the fishing in our area takes time but our guide service can speed up that learning curve leading to greater success.

Sirenia Vista Park is conveniently located for all of Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Punta Gorda residents including our yearly visitors!

Find us at gulfcoastkayak.com, on Face Book, IG @gulfcoastkayak or call 239-283-1125