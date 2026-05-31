Haddrell’s Point and Tackle Offshore Report – June 2026

You can tell it’s summer by the bustling streets of downtown and the waterways of the Lowcountry! It’s an exciting time of year as kids get out of school, people travel, and the along-waited tournament trails arrive!

From your typical inshore tournaments targeting redfish, trout, and flounder there also comes alive several offshore tournaments such as the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfish tournament series! All of them are really exciting to see and watch first hand, and even compete in. A lot of the tournaments have lady angler and youth categories so while the kids are out of school, I’d encourage you to get the next generation outdoors and compete! You can follow along the SC Governor’s Cup tournament as it travels the coast throughout the summer. Check their website for more details!

Now that June is here you can bet the fishing is good all around! So many different species to target, whether it’s inshore or offshore it really is just a matter of what the weather will allow you to do. The bull reds are in the harbor along with sharks and tarpon, if you’re looking for a tougher fight! You can also go after flounder on the rock jetties using mud minnows on a Carolina rig or even look for a Spanish mackerel at first light using light tackle and small jigs retrieved quickly! Every few weeks we will also get the opportunity to chase tailing redfish way back in the spartina grass. Stalking these fish in skinny water using a weedless gold spoon is a sure-fire way to get them!

And don’t forget throwing topwater baits before the sun comes up! Still one of my favorite ways to catch fish and beat the crowds! A super spook retrieved along the grass line at first light with an outgoing tide usually results in trout, redfish, or maybe even a nice flounder! Watch our “how-to” videos on the haddrellspoint.com website for specifics on how to be successful.

The month of June has usually treated me extremely well for the offshore side of things. I love targeting blue marlin and sailfish out of Charleston. It is a challenging experience of hooking and catching these critters and I love a good challenge! It’s an added bonus when we pickup wahoo and mahi too! For the meat fish I am typically targeting the shallower water in 160-220’ of water on some type of structure, hopefully coinciding with good water temps. When I am looking for billfish, I can usually be found in 250-600’ of water, concentrating on finding bait and more edges and temperature breaks. Slow trolling small ballyhoo, and maximizing teasers and dredges have helped produced more fish!

Whether you are fishing inshore or offshore I’d encourage you to stop by and talk to our folks in the shop. We are all passionate about what we do and we’d love to help you in any way we can!

Tight Lines

Capt Mike Able

Haddrell’s Point Tackle & Supply • Since 1983

843-881-3644 (Mt Pleasant)

843-573-3474 (West Ashley)