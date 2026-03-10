Haddrell’s Point and Tackle Offshore Report – March

If you’ve spent time at Haddrell’s Point Tackle in Mt. Pleasant then you know that next door is Fin to Feather and you’ve likely met Dave McAtee. Because when knowledge, experience, and passion show up in the Lowcountry you recognize it and remember where you found it. Right here at the fly shop and wing shooting arm of our local landmark.

I first met Dave when I was looking for a reel for my new tarpon rod that I had picked up in The Keys, he put me on a Sage 10 wt. and closed the deal. What started as a gear purchase turned into a conversation, and that conversation turned into much common ground and a new resource full of knowledge and passion.

Dave has been in Charleston three years now. Before that? Thirty years guiding in Colorado. Steamboat Springs was home. He ran a private club. Operated a guide service. Managed a destination lodge in Meeker called Seven Lakes Lodge. Trout fishing since he was three years old — his dad put a fly rod in his hands before most kids could tie their shoes.

Now he’s traded snowmelt for saltwater.

“Trout fishing comes easy for me,” Dave says. “I can catch trout most anywhere. Argentina, all over. But saltwater? That’s a different deal — and I love it.”

A Shop Built on Authenticity

One thing I’ve noticed about Haddrell’s Point — whether it’s the main store in East Cooper or the second location in West Ashley, (with the fly section inside), — is that talent seems to find its way here.

Some employees have been here for decades. Others, like Dave, bring fresh perspective from outside markets. But what they all share is approachability.

“This place isn’t pretentious,” Dave says. “It’s down to earth. You come in, you get an honest answer. If someone’s struggling with casting, we’ll go outside and work on it.”

I’ve seen that firsthand — rods bending in the side parking lot, quick casting lessons happening between customers. No ego. Just help.

In a town loaded with fishing talent, that culture matters.

The Brotherhood of Guides

Dave credits local guides with helping him transition to Charleston waters. One even sold him his boat — and took him out to share spots and leave GPS tracks.

“That doesn’t happen everywhere,” he says. “There’s a lot of talent in this town. And a lot of good guys.”

Offshore, the numbers are rarely shared. Inshore, the knowledge is passed along a little more freely. That kind of collaboration keeps the community strong.

Final Cast

Dave still gives me grief when he sees me. “You’re not fishing enough,” he says. He’s right.

Because whether it’s trout in the Rockies or redfish on a winter flat, the formula stays the same: Show up. Cast well. Keep learning.

And maybe spend a little more time on the water.

Learning the Lowcountry

Coming from the Rockies to Charleston’s tidal creeks is no small transition. Here, the variables multiply.

Wind.

Tide.

Drift.

Water temperature.

Clarity.

Species behavior.

“In the mountains, I understood the system,” Dave explains. “Here, there’s so much information. It’s the coolest thing ever.”

He bought a flats boat when he arrived — and quickly learned that poling skinny water in Charleston wind is an education in itself. Add anglers who may not have a tight fly cast, and things get interesting fast.

“The cast makes all the difference,” he says. “If you can’t put the fly in front of the fish without spooking it, you’re not catching them. Especially in winter.”

Winter Redfish Wisdom

I overheard Dave giving advice to customers heading out for redfish recently. His instruction?

Smaller flies.

Accurate casts.

Don’t overthink it.

In the winter, the water clears up and fish get spooky. That means longer leaders, finer tippet, and softer-landing patterns.

“They school up,” Dave says. “If you get in front of a school and don’t spook them, you’ve got a real shot.” It’s simple advice — but only simple because it’s refined by experience.