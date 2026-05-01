Haddrell’s Point and Tackle Offshore Report – May

Conservation-Minded May Conservation-Minded

by Captain Mike Able, Contributing Writer

The month of May brings many opportunities to the outdoor enthusiast! start of summer, the weather has been more even keel, and the fishing really gets good! It’s practically the If you had a hard time catching fish earlier this spring, don’t worry, it gets so much better! Inshore fishing gets so much better because the bait, such as menhaden, have shown up and you have little signs of creek shrimp making themselves known. The more consistent weather patterns and now presence of bait is really what make the fishing better. Fishing menhaden, mud minnows, or live shrimp along the grass edge under a popping cork on a high outgoing tide is a sure-fire way to catch fish! BIG Trout love a menhaden in early spring so if you’re looking for that 20 inch plus trout, fish a live menhaden or throw topwater early mornings! Don’t forget to RELEASE OVER 20!!

Redfish, will of course, eat the same baits as above. The ideal tide to catch redfish is the last few of the outgoing tide and the first few hours of the incoming. Fishing lower water will concentrate the reds, making them easier to find! A good live bait is always a good method to catching them, but if you like a challenge, I’d encourage you to try soft plastics. My go-to soft plastics include a Z-Man Paddlerz (4 inch) in the Pinfish color paired with a gold 3/16oz Texas Eye jig head. It covers territory with a slow to medium speed retrieve and is rigged weedless so you’re not spending so much time getting unstuck. You will likely catch more fish, simply because you’re spending more time fishing and not re-baiting.

For the offshore sportsmen, this is your month! May is typically known as the month to catch mahi mahi, but it also has more to offer! There are still a few wahoo around, blackfin tuna are still prevalent on the ledge, and the billfish are here in the deeper waters! And don’t forget its grouper season! For most of your pelagic species I’d troll medium size ballyhoo on a variety of lure skirts. I vary my selection by color and also lure head type, meaning some bullets, some chuggers, and some with more weight to it than others. This can give me an idea of what they may hit better that day, and once you dial it in, it can be lights out!

I titled this article specifically to be able to mention the Coastal Conservation Association of South Carolina. It has been an organization that we have been a part of for more than thirty years, and honestly one of the biggest reasons I believe that we have the fishery that we do have! This group of volunteers work alongside many organizations such as DNR to help facilitate new and/or changes in regulations, supply organizations with more tools needed in their workforce, and provide volunteer man hours, all with the goal to enhance our fishery and ecosystem! I would encourage you all to look at their website(ccasouthcarolina.com) and become a member! Even better, you could come to the East Cooper Chapter Banquet May 21 at the Omar Shrine Temple in Mt Pleasant at 6pm! These events are so much fun and truly support a great organization!

Tight Lines

Capt Mike Able

Haddrell’s Point Tackle & Supply • Since 1983

843-881-3644 (Mt Pleasant)

843-573-3474 (West Ashley)