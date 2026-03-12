By William Bumpus

Oh how I love

The harbingers of spring,

Tree frogs sweet chirping,

Birds as they sing.

Consistent and concise,

Persistent and precise,

Choirs of earthly angels,

God’s perfect device.

These ambassadors of revival,

These couriers of hope,

Prove life springs Eternal,

For all to take note.

There with green jonquils,

As they reach for the sun,

Nature’s redemption,

Completely begun.

Life’s resurrection

Never ceases to amaze,

Grace manifested,

With each passing day.

People, take notice!

Stop, smell the air!

Know your salvation,

Lies within there.

Oh how I love

The harbingers of spring,

And the sweet peace and comfort,

They always do bring.