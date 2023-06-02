Harris Chain Fishing Forecast – June 2023

Here comes the beginning of the summer’s hottest days. Thankfully the June rains will bring our lake levels back up to give the fish better access to the heavy cover they love to get in during the summer months. June is not only a hot month in temperature, but in bass fishing as well. When the water gets as hot as it is the oxygen becomes low in the deeper parts of the lakes, forcing the fish to move into shallower water with dense vegetation where the oxygen is rich. So grab your flippin sticks! Pitching small profile crawfish baits, like the Zoom U Vibe Speed Craw or the Gambler BB Cricket, at the base of reeds or in pad pockets and heavy matted grass will surely entice a bite any time of day. The low light conditions of early morning or late evening are highly productive over and around the dense cover using a frog type bait or a swimming jig with a trailer. Try slowly walking a Booyah Pad Crasher over top the pads, pausing regularly to help increase your chances at a strike. Later in the day deep water grass edges and the old river channels in both Lake Harris and Little Lake Harris are worth a look. The man-made fish attractors all over the chain of lakes and the many brush-piles are close by the attractors. Find them with your sonar units. Large deep running crank baits or big soft plastic worms and swim baits are always a good choice. The old stand-by Carolina rig is producing bigger fish. Look and find hard shell bottom close to eel grass or hydrilla and deeper water to find bait pods. Find the bait and you will find the bass.