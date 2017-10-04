Harris Chain Fishing Forecast – October

The wait is over for the much-anticipated speck season. Florida black crappie in the Harris Chain of Lakes will take center stage soon. The breeding season during full and new moons this October will be the most active feeding times for anglers targeting crappies. Minnows are going to be key early in the season, especial- ly when trying to locate the Crappie. Find your deeper water, and get multiple rods out at multiple depths. Fe- males stage deeper while males prep beds – move in shallow during the full and new moon when the bigger females head for the beds. There are reports at the shop of crappie busting bait on Lake Griffin in the State Park area already.

Even more exciting for this year is the fish attractors that were placed last year by FWC – they have really been huge this summer for bass, and the speck experts predict a good season. On the bass side things are starting to look better as well. Our tournament weights went from about 12- 13 lbs. right up to 20-22 lbs. overnight. With the heavy amount of rain that we have had all summer, there is only one place you need to be – moving water. Find the water moving, and have it continuously move for more than a couple of days and the fish are going to be stacked. Mouths of creeks like Dead R