Harris Chain Fishing Forecast – September 2023

When September arrives on the Harris Chain, we are hoping that the local temps will start to cool off. With the hottest temps on record of late, the water temp is in the high 80s to low 90s after noon. The bite all over the chain has been decent even with the high temps. Thankfully fish are warm blooded. September brings more breezy days and the beginning of fall with shorter days. Look for areas with any current from the breezes or running water from our afternoon rains. The fish have been grouping up and feeding on schools of bait. The low light conditions of early morning will be best until about 8 am or so. Get out on the water before the sun rises and on most days it will be worth it. Top water baits like the trusted Zara Spook, Devils Horse, and hard or soft bodied frogs have been producing explosive strikes from above average size bass at first light. Try the mouths of canals, both ends of the Dead River and areas with offshore hydrilla in Big and Little Lake Harris. Once the sun gets up try finding shell bars, humps, eel grass all close to deep water. Lake Dora has several and they have been producing good numbers and sizes. As the sun gets high, switch to large deep running crankbait like a 6XD, swimbait or Carolina-rig with a large worm. Fish them slowly, once you catch one there are usually more in the area so work the area thoroughly. Flipping the heavy grass and mats with black-blue creature baits or Junebug colored plastic worms have also been producing bites during the hottest part of the day. The larger deeper docks located all around the chain have been producing keeper bites later in the day, target docks with shaded areas with breeze blowing in on them.

The crappie bite will pick up towards the end of the month near Dead River, around the mouth of Haines Creek, and at both ends of the northwest corner of Lake Eustis. Use jigs tipped with a minnow for crappie. Vary the depth of your baits until you find where they want it. The deeper holes in big Lake Harris have been producing the best bites for crappie. Great ready for the 15th Annual Shad & Crappie Derby coming soon. Take a kid with you – crappies are great fun with light tackle and great on the dinner table. Watch out for the afternoon thunderstorms and stay safe.