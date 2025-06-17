Hauling Mutton And Grouper Off The Marathon Bottom

Bottom fishing is about hard-pulling fish and filling the cooler with some delicious table fare. With grouper season in full swing, there may be no better way to get your daily workout than floating over a reef or wreck. And you’d be hard pressed to find a better place to do it than off of Marathon in the Florida Keys.

Darcie, host of the YouTube channel Darcizzle Offshore, spent a day with Capt. Dave Schugar and the crew with Sweet E’Nuf Charters out of Marathon and absolutely loaded the coolers with mutton snapper, amberjack, blackfin tuna and yellowtail snapper. It was the kind of trip that bottom fishing is supposed to be.

Capt. Dave spent the early part of the day hopping from wreck to wreck and patch reef to patch reef, briefly prospecting each one with baits before moving on in search of hungry fish. He eventually found them over structure in about 200 feet of water.

“You gotta keep moving to find those bites,” said Darcie, understanding the searching it takes to find productive bottom.

But after setting up a drift on this spot, the whole boat knew they were on the fish. The action started quickly and it was fast, with multiple double and triple hookups. They caught some fish vertical jigging, but Darcie’s largest mutton snapper ever—a beautiful 13.6-pounder—was battled off the bottom after it ate a live pinfish. The live-bait rig consisted of a pinfish hooked through the lips with a circle hook, which was tied into 25 feet of leader and a three-way swivel. A 10-oz. teardrop sinker was deployed off the other arm of the swivel to get the bait down to the bottom.

The group hauled several muttons up from the depths, and they also caught amberjack, jack crevalle, bonita and blackfin tuna off the same spot. Capt. Dave took the opportunity to give a quick demonstration on how to properly bleed a blackfin to deliver better tasting fillets to the table. Instead of cutting the fish’s throat, use your hands to tear the gills beneath the gill plate.

“You don’t want to cut the heart,” he said. “You want to cut the gills so all the blood can drip out… The heart’s still pumping, but it breaks the circuit so all the blood will pump right out.”

With the fish boxes filling up, Capt. Dave decided it was a good time to head for shallower water to pursue grouper and yellowtail snapper. They ended the run in about 100 feet of water over the sunken center swing span of the original Seven Mile Bridge. In the 1980s, 4,500 tons of concrete and steel from the bridge were sunk as a part of Florida’s artificial reef program. Constructed in 1912, the Over-Sea Railroad bridge connected the Florida Keys to the mainland and to each other for the first time. Now pieces of the railroad make great fish habitat.

With a couple heavy-duty grouper rigs deployed with big live grunts, Darcie went to work on the yellowtail. Yellowtail fishing with light tackle offers fast action and delicious fish. It’s a lot of fun and a perfect style of fishing for families, Darcie said. With chum out, it’s as easy as flipping out a piece of cut bait on a lightweight spinning rod and allowing it to drift with the chum until a fish picks up the bait.

As the boxes continued to fill, this time with yellowtail, there was a vicious takedown on one of the grouper rods. A grueling struggle to haul the fish up was rewarded with a big 25-pound black grouper. It was the exclamation point on the end of a fine day on the water.

