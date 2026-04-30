Heating Up

By: Capt. Billy Norris

Offshore action across the Gulf this past month has been nothing short of fantastic! The spring transition brought warmer water and strong currents, setting the stage for a variety of species to move in thick. Snapper and grouper have been the heroes of the deep, with steady catches coming from ledges, wrecks, and natural hardbottom. We have been dropping live pinfish and thread fins on heavy tackle, often pulling up big gag grouper that make for excellent table fare when they’re open. Mangrove snapper have been taking cut bait and jigs in mid-depth water, while permit have kept anglers entertained near the further offshore. Permit especially have been showing up in large schools, cruising the surface and taking live crabs with precision, a sight that never gets old.

The bigger predators are also around in force! Bull sharks have been hitting our baits near the reef edges, while tiger sharks, sandbars, and blacktips have been crashing surface baits behind the chum slick. It’s been a prime month for guests who love adrenaline-packed fishing, as these sharks have offered unforgettable fights, sometimes stretching out for over an hour before release. With calm days and mild seas, we’ve been able to explore farther offshore, finding dense life around wrecks with big bait schools of threadfin and scaled sardines. There’s been no shortage of rod-bending action, and March’s offshore trips have kept our decks busy from start to finish.

In the backwater, spring fishing has been equally lively. The snook bite heated up quickly, with fish staging along mangrove edges and creek mouths as the water temps rose into the seventies. Live pilchards, pinfish, and even topwater plugs have been getting crushed early in the morning. Redfish continue to provide solid action around oyster bars and grass flats, especially during the incoming tide cycles. We’ve seen a mix of slot-sized fish and some beautiful upper-slot bruisers released this month. The combination of clear water, active bait pods, and longer daylight hours has kept the back bay full of life and anglers have been treated to plenty of sight-fishing chances in calm conditions. Mixed in with snook and reds, we’re also catching jack crevalle, sheepshead, and an occasional large trout that’s still hanging around the deeper edges. It’s been a very balanced month inshore, offering a perfect blend of calm-water fishing and non-stop action.

This month, things are lining up for one of the most exciting stretches of the season. Offshore, water temperatures will continue to climb, and that means grouper and snapper will stack up even heavier on structure. We’ll be seeing more pelagic visitors and expect cobia cruising the wrecks, and kingfish showing up along bait pods as the annual migration swings closer to shore. Shark fishing will stay strong with plenty of big bulls and tigers staying around until early summer, and permit fishing should remain stellar through mid-May before they move toward the flats to spawn. For anglers who love variety, the Gulf will offer everything from steady reef action to high-energy big-game battles.