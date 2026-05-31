By: Capt. Billy Norris

As we transition from spring into the summer, the bite has been heating up across Bonita Springs, with solid action from the backwaters all the way offshore!

Offshore anglers have been seeing some exciting variety this past month. Permit have been cruising the wrecks and reefs, giving anglers a serious challenge, while cobia have been showing up consistently, often trailing rays or structure. Shark fishing has been especially strong, with big tiger sharks and powerful bull sharks providing drag-screaming action for those looking for a fight. Snapper fishing has also been productive, with steady catches and some quality fish hitting the deck. Mixed in with the snapper bite, a few massive goliath grouper have made appearances, reminding anglers who really runs the reef!

Closer to shore, the passes have been holding good numbers of pompano, with anglers finding success on jigs and live bait. Speckled trout have also been cooperating, especially during moving tides, making for fun and steady action.

In the backwaters, the bite continues to deliver. Snook have been active along the mangroves and dock lines, while tarpon are showing up in better numbers, giving anglers a shot at one of Southwest Florida’s most sought-after gamefish. Early mornings and late afternoons have been the most productive windows.

Overall, fishing around Bonita Springs has been consistent across all areas, offering something for every type of angler. As we move deeper into spring, the action should only continue to improve!

For those looking to get in on the action, Pale Horse Fishing Charters offers guided trips out of Bonita Springs, Naples, and Fort Myers Beach. To book a trip with Captain Billy, call (239) 285-7710 or visit palehorsefishingcharters.com.