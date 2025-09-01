Honoring a Hometown Hero: CAPTAIN AARON MEDLIN’S UPCOMING BENEFIT

Captain Aaron Medlin, a familiar name to readers of Coastal Angler Magazine, has long been a pillar of the Holden Beach fishing community. As a Navy veteran and the owner of Salty Southern Adventures, Aaron has spent years giving back—offering unforgettable fishing experiences to disabled veterans. His generosity and compassion have touched countless lives.

Now, the community is rallying to support him. A Sudden Tragedy In a freak accident, Aaron was severely injured when an ambulance crossed the center line and collided mirrors with his vehicle. The impact caused serious damage to his left eye, and doctors estimate a recovery period of at least 10 months, with multiple surgeries ahead. The road to healing will be long and costly.

A DAY OF SUPPORT

To help ease the financial burden of medical bills and living expenses during his recovery, friends and supporters are organizing a special benefit event:

Captain Aaron Medlin Fishing Tournament

Captain’s Meeting Friday, September 12, 2025 6:00-8:00pm

Holden Beach Marina Tournament

Saturday, September 13, 2025 7:00am

Holden Beach Marina For tournament info, contact: Phil Elam at (910)540-6876

Captain Aaron Medlin Benefit Day

Saturday, September 13, 2025 11:00 AM – Until Sold Out

Holden Beach Marina

The event will feature BBQ plate sales, a silent auction, and the Captain Aaron Benefit King Mackerel Tournament. All proceeds will go directly to Aaron’s recovery fund.

How You Can Help?

Whether you’re a longtime friend, a fellow angler, or someone moved by Aaron’s story, your support is welcome. Donations can be sent to: venmo @Aaron-Medlin-4

This is more than a fundraiser—it’s a chance to give back to someone who’s given so much. Let’s come together to show Captain Aaron Medlin that his community stands behind him.