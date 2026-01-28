High Hopes Crew Lands Record-Setting 832.6-Pound Virginia Bluefin Tuna with PENN Gear

Trusted PENN Performance Powers Captain David Wright’s Historic Catch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Jan. 28, 2026) – PENN Fleet Captain David Wright and his crew aboard High Hopes have landed a bluefin tuna that’s officially rewritten the Virginia saltwater fishing record books.

On January 10, 2026, angler Mike Rogerson, fishing with Captain Wright, battled a massive Atlantic bluefin tuna that weighed 832.6 pounds—shattering the previous Virginia state record by more than 100 pounds.

The epic fight unfolded off the coast of Virginia Beach in challenging conditions, pushing both angler and equipment to the limit. After a 90-minute battle, Rogerson successfully brought the giant tuna to the boat using a PENN International VISW 2-Speed 80 Wide conventional reel, spooled with Berkley ProSpec Chrome Premium Hollow Braid backingand topped with 100-lb Ocean Blue Berkley ProSpec Chrome.

Wright has captained offshore trips from Virginia since 1978 and has been part of the PENN Fleet since its inception. “I never expected to catch a fish of this caliber in my lifetime,” said Wright. “Everything went perfectly to be able to land the fish and get it certified on a scale back at the dock. My PENN gear performed flawlessly throughout the fight.”

He also credited his longtime mate for helping make the moment possible. “We hooked the fish in such shallow water that it was a stalemate for most of the battle. My mate, Andrew Flory, was the unsung hero—he has been with me for over 10 years and did an incredible job landing the fish.”

PENN continues to recognize anglers who push the limits of sport fishing and congratulates Rogerson, Captain David Wright, and everyone involved in this historic catch. The record-class bluefin is a reminder of the thrill of big-game fishing—and the importance of reliable gear when it matters most.