Historic SS United States Set to Become World’s Largest Artificial Reef in Florida

The iconic ocean liner SS United States is on its way to the Florida Panhandle, where it will be transformed into the world’s largest artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa County.
Project Overview:
- The ship will undergo a thorough cleaning, be transported, and ultimately sunk.
- Okaloosa County will fund the creation of a land-based museum dedicated to the ship’s rich history.
- The total cost of the project is projected to exceed $10 million.
- The entire process is expected to take at least 18 months.
Significance of the Project:
- The SS United States stands as a testament to American engineering prowess.
- It is the last remaining American-built ocean liner.
- The ship famously broke the transatlantic speed record on its maiden voyage in 1952.
- The artificial reef is anticipated to become a major diving destination, potentially boosting the local economy by millions.
Additional Details:
- The reef will be located approximately 20 miles south of the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area.
- The ship departed Philadelphia in February 2025, en route to Mobile, Alabama, for necessary preparations.