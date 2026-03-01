Hogfish By: Capt. Frank Hutchko

The weather has been less than ideal lately, but when we get a chance, we have been taking advantage of one of the best hogfish bite in recent years. On the last two trips, we saw quality fish. One trip with 17 keepers and the other with 16. Water temps are in the mid-50s right now, and cleaner water is the ticket! Our best bites have been 60 ft.

Hog ball jigs in the 2-3 oz range (we like pink) and shrimp presented right on the bottom. Our leaders are 20lb fluorocarbon, about 6-8 ft. We have been fishing the top side of a ledge or a good, rocky, hard bottom. Plenty of porgies and grunts to keep ya busy, as well as the gag and red grouper action. But once the first hog bites, it seems to be game on after that!

The hog fight on light tackle is definitely why we love this fishing! These fish pull hard and will put a smile on any angler’s face! This Winter fishery has plenty of great weeks ahead, so if you have a chance to get out on the water, this would be the fish to target!